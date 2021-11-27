Jackson hits 2020 record of 130 homicides: Who are the victims, and what's being done?

Jackson police are investigating a fatal Friday night shooting that killed one man and injured a 13-year-old, matching the city's 2020 homicide record.

Jackson police spokesperson Sam Brown said in an email the man was shot twice in the 500 block of Derrick Street at about 8 p.m. The man, whose identity is currently unknown, died at the scene.

Brown said a 223 assault rifle was found next to the body with about nine shell casings lying on the street.

The 13-year-old was shot in both legs and taken to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition, Brown said.

Jackson has now reached 130 homicides, matching the record set in 2020 with five weeks before the end of 2021. That includes 129 investigated by the Jackson Police Department and one investigated by the Hinds County Sheriff's Office.

As of Saturday, 121 of the homicides recorded in the city in 2021 involved a gun, according to Clarion Ledger calculations.

City, county leaders speak out about grim milestone

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said crime tends to see an uptick during the holiday season and offered solace in that the Jackson Police Department will be in full force over the holidays with neighborhood patrols.

The department will continue a major operation, Operation Safe Shop, with officers patrolling shopping areas to ensure the safety of shoppers and retail workers.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis said the agency is recruiting officers to fill all vacancies within JPD. The Clarion Ledger reported in September 2020 that JPD was short 100 officers and the officers at the department were faced with low pay.

On Nov. 19, eight officers graduated from the police academy's 65th/20th basic recruit class, and five of those officers joined Jackson police, WAPT reported.

It is unclear how many more vacancies are needed to be filled in the department.

In the past, Lumumba has blamed the rise in crime on the pandemic, systemic poverty, poor education, a lack of jobs and little financial support from the state to change residents' circumstances.

Other experts and officials say the crime stems from retaliation efforts by an individual's clique or family and using firearms to settle disputes. Many officials agree the killings are between those who know each other socially.

"We also understand the holiday season can be particularly stressful for some individuals and families," Lumumba said. "Unfortunately, there’s often little police can do to prevent domestic and interpersonal violence, which is the majority of violent crime cases we see."

Davis echoed the mayor's statement, adding the department is doing all it can by patrolling streets and answering calls, but interpersonal disputes are hard to predict and prevent.

However, Davis said the department is solving more homicides than the national average, which was about 51.29% in 2020, according to the Murder Accountability Project.

As of Nov. 18, Jackson police have solved 78 homicides, according to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn.

The city of Jackson offers a Warmline for residents suffering from anxiety, depression or someone who just needs to talk. The numbers are 601-586-3073 and 866-300-7948.

"We continue to work behind the scenes to tackle violent crime in Jackson," Lumumba said. "We know the pandemic has increased the level of desperation that leads to violent crime across the nation and Jackson has not been immune to that trend."

Hinds County Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun called the record number of homicides in the city terrible.

"We need to do a little more as a county and as a city and of course people of Hinds County have to work with their families and friends to lower the temperature a bit," he said.

Calhoun said guns don't need to be a part of disputes.

Who are Jackson's homicide victims?

If someone were to profile the average murder victim in Jackson, the victim would be Black, between the ages of 20 and 35 and taken down by a bullet, according to an analysis by The Clarion Ledger.

Of the 130 victims, 110 victims were men. More women have died in Jackson than in 2020, when there were 18 victims. So far in 2021, 19 women have been murdered.

The youngest victim so far this year was a 26-week-old fetus, which the mother who was assaulted named Faith Thompson. The mother was punched in the stomach in June and she lost her child, Jackson police said.

The youngest victim of gun violence is 1-year-old Jordan Bradfield, who was accidentally shot in July by a 14-year-old.

The front of Club Rain where an early Sunday triple homicide took place Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 in Jackson, Miss.

There have been several homicides with multiple victims, including the Oct. 17 triple homicide at Club Rain on Medgar Evers Boulevard that claimed the lives of 20-year-old Jackson State University student Deanne Bell, 22-year-old Elijah Bridges of Vicksburg and 24-year old Alicia Brown of McComb.

The Jackson Police Department work the scene of a shooting in the 5800 block of Ridgewood Road, just north of Atkins Boulevard, in Jackson, Mississippi, during which one man was killed and a second injured Tuesday, April 19, 2021.

Officials say multiple factors drive homicides

The late Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance said in July the heart of what drives homicides is devaluing of life.

At a Nov. 11 crime summit, Jackson Police Chief Davis said 85% of homicides are between people who know each other, which includes domestic incidents, retaliation and disputes.

The mayor has named systemic poverty, poor education, lack of jobs, little financial support from the state and the COVID-19 pandemic as drivers of crime in Jackson, The Clarion Ledger reported.

In his 2021 State of the City address, Lumumba said the increasing number of weapons on the streets should be a focus to curb crime.

A gun was the weapon of choice in approximately 93% of homicide cases, according to Clarion Ledger records.

The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, an organization focused on saving lives from gun violence, conducts an annual gun law review and gave Mississippi a score of F and ranked the state the second-highest in the nation in gun death rates for 2020.

What's being done to stop the violence?

As crime continues to spike, city officials have held crime summits and community town halls to start addressing the concerns of the city's residents.

The city of Jackson hosted a Nov. 5 crime summit in an effort to workshop solutions to the alarming spike in violent crime. Lumumba said 43 officials from the city, county, state and federal government were in attendance.

Speaking to the media following the summit, Lumumba said violent crime isn't a problem just in Jackson, but across the state and nation.

He added some of the issues raised include frustrated officers not having a jail to detain criminals in once they're arrested, a court system that is three years back-dated with cases delay in processing evidence by the state.

Following the mayor's crime summit, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes and Councilman Brian Grizzell both hosted crime-focused town halls with the community.

Calhoun said the Board of Supervisors is working with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Jackson police chief, Jackson mayor and Jackson City Council to find solutions, including building a misdemeanor jail in the city.

"All the pieces need to fit together and we're working on making that happen," he said.

Davis and Interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler support opening a misdemeanor jail as a way to reduce and prevent crime.

The police chief previously said residents and officers have expressed frustration about people arrested for misdemeanors being released back into the community. Davis said since March, 2020, over 3,000 people have been returned to their community after a misdemeanor arrest.

"We have repeat offenders terrorizing the city of Jackson," Davis said before a Nov. 15 Hinds County Board of Supervisors meeting. "An easy fix is to set a clear cut message. You will no longer be released, you will go to jail. That is my plea."

While Calhoun said the Board of Supervisors is working to open a misdemeanor jail in Jackson, members have not approved plans to do that.

During a Nov. 15 meeting, the board narrowly rejected a plan by District 2 Supervisor David Archie to use $1 million to set up a temporary holding facility in the city.

Prior to the meeting, Archie revealed the board has been planning on building a new jail on land purchased off McDowell Street.

At the meeting, Calhoun said the board was asked to come up with a plan for a jail, but said it needs to get permission from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The county remains under a consent decree with the department to address overcrowding and other conditions in its detention facilities

"We're going to do that eventually," Calhoun said about building a new jail.

Reporter Mina Corpuz can be reached by email at mcorpuz@gannett.com. You can follow her on Twitter @mlcorpuz.

