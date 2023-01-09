Jackson homicide rate remains high through 2022 with at least 130 killings

Jackson residents can contribute to the Gun Violence Memorial Project in Washington D.C. The exhibit is four houses of glass bricks, each one remembering a person who has died from gun violence and containing mementos of that person. The 700 bricks represent people who died from gun violence nationwide. The project is on display through May 2023.

For the third consecutive year, Jackson has recorded more than 100 homicides.

In 2020, Jackson reached a record-breaking 128 homicides. Then in 2021 the city surpassed that record, reaching 155 homicides prompting the Mississippi Center for Investigative Reporting to proclaim Jackson as "America’s Deadliest Major City."

For 2022, the city recorded at least 130 homicides, although an official count of Jackson's homicides has not been released for 2022, and of those, at least three were stabbings and one was a decapitation, according to Clarion Ledger reports. Most of the homicides, however, were due to gun violence, officials said. FBI data on final numbers won't be released until the spring. Jackson Police Department officials are still working on tallies and could not confirm official homicide counts at press time.

The capital city has had a gun violence problem in recent years which led Gov. Tate Reeves to expand the Capitol Police force and its boundaries last year to help combat violent crime in the capital city. Also, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting by hiring more beat officers and investigating cases to help stem the high homicide rate.

A panel of public safety officials, pastors, judges and other city leaders including Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba met on Thursday to discuss violent crime and solutions to Jackson's continuing problem. A consensus could not be reached on whether an increase of Capitol Police was a benefit toward curbing gun violence.

Lumumba said in a press conference in early May that gun violence in Jackson is primarily committed by younger residents, which could possibly be linked to mental health. He reiterated that stance Thursday at the panel conducted at the Two Museums.

Jackson Mayor, Chokwe Antar Lumumba speaking at City Hall.

"We see some of our youngest residents involved," Lumumba said. "We have to find out how we can interrupt the cycles of violence that we see. … We want to bring pragmatic solutions now."

Lumumba said the city partnered with Wells Fargo Bank funding to study mental health concerning crime in cities throughout the nation.

Story continues

Reeves said in an early May press conference that violence in Jackson was a reason he vetoed legislation that would have pushed $13.2 million into a project at Lefleur's Bluff to expand a children's playground and upgrade a golf course.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves

"On countless occasions, I have expressed the importance of having a strong and safe capital city," Reeves said.

Many of the homicides in Jackson have drawn national attention. On Dec. 2, a Jackson State University student's body was found on campus, which caused an uproar within the community. Murders on college campuses are extremely rare.

More: Body found on JSU campusHigh school coach: Deion Sanders offered murder victim spot on 2023 JSU football roster

The Jackson Police Department and Capitol Police assisted in recovering the body of 22-year-old Flynn Brown of New Jersey from the trunk of a black Dodge Charger.

Brown, who died of a gunshot wound, had been offered a spot on the JSU football roster for 2023, according to his former high school coach, but did not get to see that opportunity.

Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans was identified by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations as the suspect in the shooting and was later charged with murder.

During later court proceedings, Smith told the court he killed Brown, 22, in self-defense.

According to WJTV news, Smith told the court that Brown had taken a bag of doughnuts out of his hands and a confrontation escalated.

"He (Smith) claimed that Brown began to choke him until he couldn’t breathe, so he grabbed a gun and shot Brown in self-defense," WJTV reports.

Smith now faces a murder charge in Brown's death and was granted a $200,000 bond and 270 days of GPS monitoring in a recent preliminary hearing.

The case is still being investigated.

If you have any information on a crime that has happened, officials ask that you contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477 to report the information anonymously.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Homicides in Jackson, Mississippi top 100 for third straight year