Jackson indicted for manslaughter of wife

Aug. 10—Donald Wayne Jackson is one of 14 people indicted by the Cumberland County grand jury Monday.

He faces charges connected with the shooting death earlier this year of a woman identified as his wife.

Those indicted by the grand jury will appear in Criminal Court for arraignment on Sept. 15, at which time they will announce whether they are represented by attorneys, plan to hire an attorney or need an attorney appointed.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but a review of pending charges by a citizen panel called the grand jury that hears evidence and determines there is enough evidence to forward the charge to a higher court for further judicial review.

Jackson, 39, was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon by a felon following the April 25 shooting death of Terri Loretta Pitton, 53, of Brown Rd.

She died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The incident was the result of a domestic situation that escalated into a struggle over control of a shotgun, Jackson told investigators at the time. The gun discharged during that struggle.

Jackson and his wife were the only two in the residence when the fatal shooting occurred.

In other indictments handed down by the grand jury, the following had charges forwarded to Criminal Court for further action:

Burglary/theft

—Carrie Nicole Rector, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000 alleged to have occurred Dec. 11, 2022, involving goods from Walmart and investigated by Walmart security personnel.

—Rebecca Lynn Gibson, aggravated burglary and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, alleged on Nov. 25, 2020, and Nov. 29, 2020, involving a residential burglary and theft of property of an estimated $4,000 and investigated by CCSO Investigator David Hamby.

—Darrell Wayne Smith, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, alleged on Sept. 19, involving an air conditioner, flooring, exhaust fan and metal fencing, and investigated by CCSO Investigator David Hamby.

Assault

—Dustin Ryan Seney, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of domestic assault, alleged on Feb. 8 and investigated by CCSO's Cpl. Dustin Jackson and Deputies Perrianna Evans and Bobby Moore.

—James Edward Crouse, reckless endangerment, alleged on April 7, 2022, involving an alleged assault with a baseball bat and investigated by CCSO Investigator Robert Kollros.

—Jeffrey Jonathan Dannel, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon, involving a shotgun, alleged on June 7 and investigated by CCSO Sgt. James Scott and Deputies Shawn Aytes and Ryan Ashburn.

Driving under the influence

—Darrell Aaron Cox, sixth offense driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license, stemming from a March 29, 2022, arrest by CPD's Sgt. Keith Sadula and Ptls. Justin Farmer and Chrystal Massey.

—Heidi Jo Kroger, second offense driving under the influence, per se, involving an arrest Oct. 14, 2022, by THP Trooper Bobby Barker. Records show a previous DUI conviction in Knox County on May 27, 2016.

—Cameron Lee Caughron, driving under the influence, per se, involving a May 5, 2018, arrest by THP Trooper William Morgan.

—David Glenn Belvin, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence and no proof of insurance alleged on June 10, 2022, and investigated by CPD's Lt. Brian Tilley and Ptl. Amy Sherrill. Also, driving under the influence, alleged on Jan. 9 and investigated by CCSO Deputy Brent Griffin.

—Christin Lee Lehmann, driving under the influence, per se, alleged Jan. 30, 2021, and investigated by Trooper Jack Alderman.

Contraband

—Kayla Leann Walker, introducing contraband into a penal institution, alleged on April 1, involving meth and investigated by CCSO Deputy Perrianna Evans.

One person was indicted in a sealed indictment which will not become public until that indictment is served on the defendant.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com