Jackson Interim Police Chief Joseph Wade outlines top priorities. See what they are

Newly appointed Interim Police Chief Joseph Wade, center, addresses the media Friday as retiring Police Chief James E. Davis and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba look on.

The Jackson Police Department is operating with 223 officers, 160 of those assigned to patrol operations.

“That is the baseline,” Interim Police Chief Joseph Wade said in Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s press conference Monday afternoon at City Hall. “That is the flat line right there. We know where we are. I want to focus on where we need to be. And we know that we have to build the ranks of the Jackson Police Department. That is not a secret.”

Wade’s remarks were in response to a question about police staffing in Jackson after Wade, who was appointed Jackson’s Interim Police Chief last week after Chief James E. Davis announced his retirement effective immediately last Friday.

In his opening remarks Monday, Wade said his 1A priority is to curb violent crimes that are affecting the citizens of Jackson.

“That is my 1A, addressing violent crimes here in the city of Jackson,” Wade said. “My 1B is recruitment and retention. Recruitment: We want to recruit intelligent, highly motivated individuals to join the ranks of the Jackson Police Department. We also have to retain, retain the institutional knowledge that we currently have.”

Wade said he looks forward to meeting with community leaders, stakeholders, business owners and the “rank and file.”

“It is absolutely important that they are part of the process as we move the needle forward,” Wade said of the rank-and-file officers. “Youth crime prevention. Youth crime prevention. I always hear about what a kid did. What a juvenile did. We've got to have some type of intervention, some type of way that we can change the narrative and break the cycle of violence here in the city of Jackson.”

Wade said he attended a funeral of a youth last week who was killed in Jackson due to gun violence.

“Just to see the hurt and the pain inside that church,” Wade said. “I felt empathy, sympathy and compassion for the family. But what I also saw inside the church was trauma, trauma, the trauma that has been caused to that family, and guess what? It is going to create generational trauma. We have got to break the cycle. And I want to be a part of the solution.”

Wade said he will be meeting with Lumumba to discuss his priorities.

Lumumba said that Jackson is not alone in the city’s efforts to recruit and train officers, that he hears the same problem from mayors throughout the nation.

“From our data and our research, we have found that the sharpest increase in violence has occurred amongst our youngest demographic,” Lumumba said. “And so, part of our data and our numbers are going to be looking at how we target that demographic and decrease the numbers that are specific to them. Not that we're not trying to achieve decrease around every single violent crime, statistic or category, but that we know to be an area of need. And so, we will be communicating targets around that.”

Lumumba also said the city will be working on providing employment and recreational opportunities for young people and he noted that Wade has been a youth basketball coach for 17 years.

Wade introduced JPD Director of Training Capt. Christian Vance to talk about training opportunities within the JPD’s PALs program for youth.

“We are having a registration,” Vance said. “We are very proud and pleased to say for our PALs teams, from ages 6 to 12. We have three teams, a 12 and under team, 10 to undertake an 8 and under team. It's both boys and girls.”

Registration ends on the May 26, he said.

“Please come to 3000 St. Charles St. and register your child. This league put on by Parks and Recs is a great league. It goes throughout the entire summer. The first games start June 2 to go all the way to August.

For more information on the youth league call 601-960-1378 or 601-502-6687.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS Interim Police Chief Joseph Wade outlines top priorities