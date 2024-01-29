Jackson-Madison County Children's Cabinet forms to prioritize child well-being

West Tennessee Healthcare CEO James Ross speaks during the announcement of the Children's Cabinet inside Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Jackson, Tenn., on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Aiming to improve overall youth well-being, Madison County Mayor AJ Massey announced the establishment of the Jackson-Madison County Children's Cabinet on Tuesday.

Massey alluded to the announcement of the new entity during his State of the County address on Jan. 10, sharing that the group has been meeting monthly since March 2022 under the direction of himself, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger, and Jackson-Madison County School System Superintendent Marlon King.

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger speaks during the announcement of the Children's Cabinet inside Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Jackson, Tenn., on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

"This level of collaboration is unprecedented in our community history, but it's imperative for moving forward as a united community," Massey said.

King shared that he, along with Mayors Massey and Conger, are "looking forward to seeing how this groundbreaking initiative will improve our community."

Nickeatrice McDowell, who goes by Keekee, changes her six-month-old daughter Faith Cook’s diaper in her apartment on Wednesday, November 15, 2022, in Jackson, Tenn. McDowell said it can be difficult at times trying to do everything for her kids while she’s home without a job or child care but that it always feels worth it. "It's always fun. It's a love I've never experienced before,” she said. “Now I can teach them what I was never taught. How to take care of themselves. How to be a good person, how to be honest." Lack of child care options continues to be a barrier in Jackson and across the state and U.S.

Why is it needed?

The establishment of the group comes in response to a concerning report released by the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth in March 2022, revealing that Madison County ranked 95th out of 95 counties in the state for child well-being.

The data is reflective of an index of 52 indicators that determine the county's overall ranking.

Among several others, indicators include the number of available childcare options, the number of children living in poverty, the number of substantiated abuse and neglect cases, and the number of uninsured children.

Madison County Superintendent Dr. Marlon King speaks during the announcement of the Children's Cabinet inside Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Jackson, Tenn., on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

What are the cabinet's goals?

In what Massey described as a "sobering realization" of the county's ranking, he says the creation of the cabinet is demonstrative of a multi-system commitment to improving outcomes for children, youth, and families.

"The well-being of children continues to be my number one priority," he said.

Amy Wall, the director of Kidz First Child Development Center, answers the phone while also taking care of a class of students at the center on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Jackson, Tenn. Wall said she is not normally in the classroom anymore but after a teacher called out sick she had to fill both roles during the day. Finding affordable child care continues to be difficult for struggling families in Jackson and across the state and U.S.

Adding that he'd like to see Madison County be the most rapidly improving county in the state for child well-being, the "action-oriented" group has determined four priorities in its inaugural year to do so:

Improve housing stability for children and families

Decrease incidents of youth violence and crime

Increase access to child care and early education

Enhance mental health outcomes for children and caregivers

"It's an honor to be a part of this initiative," Conger said. "It transcends political boundaries and governmental boundaries, emphasizing a collective responsibility to take a nurturing environment for our next generation."

Jackson Police Chief Thom Corley shared that the mission of the cabinet "aligns seamlessly" with the department's commitment to addressing the challenges young people are facing.

Madison County Mayor A.J. Massey speaks during the announcement of the Children's Cabinet inside Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Jackson, Tenn., on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

In February, a resolution of support on behalf of the county commission, city council, and school board will be passed, ultimately solidifying the cabinet's existence as an entity with needs and goals.

Cabinet members

The position-based roles of cabinet members were not decided based on who they were, but rather on the organization they serve, according to Massey.

The cabinet is made up of individuals and organizations including those from:

Madison County Sheriff's Office

Jackson Police Department

Juvenile Court Services

Jackson Housing Authority

Tennessee Homeless Solutions

Recreation and Parks Department (city and county)

Department of Human Services

Department of Children's Services

Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth

West Tennessee Healthcare

Healthy Families Southwest Tennessee

Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

United Way of West Tennessee

Boys and Girls Club

Citizens are encouraged to stay informed on how they can support the work of the cabinet through donations, monetarily or through volunteerism.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Jackson-Madison County Children's Cabinet shares goals and objectives