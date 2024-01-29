Jackson-Madison County Children's Cabinet forms to prioritize child well-being
Aiming to improve overall youth well-being, Madison County Mayor AJ Massey announced the establishment of the Jackson-Madison County Children's Cabinet on Tuesday.
Massey alluded to the announcement of the new entity during his State of the County address on Jan. 10, sharing that the group has been meeting monthly since March 2022 under the direction of himself, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger, and Jackson-Madison County School System Superintendent Marlon King.
"This level of collaboration is unprecedented in our community history, but it's imperative for moving forward as a united community," Massey said.
King shared that he, along with Mayors Massey and Conger, are "looking forward to seeing how this groundbreaking initiative will improve our community."
Why is it needed?
The establishment of the group comes in response to a concerning report released by the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth in March 2022, revealing that Madison County ranked 95th out of 95 counties in the state for child well-being.
The data is reflective of an index of 52 indicators that determine the county's overall ranking.
Among several others, indicators include the number of available childcare options, the number of children living in poverty, the number of substantiated abuse and neglect cases, and the number of uninsured children.
What are the cabinet's goals?
In what Massey described as a "sobering realization" of the county's ranking, he says the creation of the cabinet is demonstrative of a multi-system commitment to improving outcomes for children, youth, and families.
"The well-being of children continues to be my number one priority," he said.
Adding that he'd like to see Madison County be the most rapidly improving county in the state for child well-being, the "action-oriented" group has determined four priorities in its inaugural year to do so:
Improve housing stability for children and families
Decrease incidents of youth violence and crime
Increase access to child care and early education
Enhance mental health outcomes for children and caregivers
"It's an honor to be a part of this initiative," Conger said. "It transcends political boundaries and governmental boundaries, emphasizing a collective responsibility to take a nurturing environment for our next generation."
Jackson Police Chief Thom Corley shared that the mission of the cabinet "aligns seamlessly" with the department's commitment to addressing the challenges young people are facing.
In February, a resolution of support on behalf of the county commission, city council, and school board will be passed, ultimately solidifying the cabinet's existence as an entity with needs and goals.
Cabinet members
The position-based roles of cabinet members were not decided based on who they were, but rather on the organization they serve, according to Massey.
The cabinet is made up of individuals and organizations including those from:
Madison County Sheriff's Office
Jackson Police Department
Juvenile Court Services
Jackson Housing Authority
Tennessee Homeless Solutions
Recreation and Parks Department (city and county)
Department of Human Services
Department of Children's Services
Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth
West Tennessee Healthcare
Healthy Families Southwest Tennessee
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital
United Way of West Tennessee
Boys and Girls Club
Citizens are encouraged to stay informed on how they can support the work of the cabinet through donations, monetarily or through volunteerism.
