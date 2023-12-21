Jackson-Madison school budget amendment contested at year's final county commission meeting

In the county commission's final meeting of the year, a budget amendment for the Jackson-Madison County School System became the most highly discussed agenda item.

Upon commencement of the budget amendment discussion, a request for a shift in funds by JMCSS was not approved beforehand by the budget committee, raising questions and concerns among commissioners.

The line item in question totaled $100,000 and no new or additional funding was subject to approval.

Commissioner Shelia Godwin discussed whether the funds are being repositioned to cover legal fees in association with the State Charter School Commission. On Oct. 5, the charter commission overturned the school system's denial of the American Classical Education charter school application, swiftly prompting discussion of legal recourse.

"We're not in the business to take care of the school's budget in regard to charter students or private students and their budget was approved, so why are we not approving what they asked to be moved?" She said. "It's not new money, and we've already approved their budget for the year."

Commissioner Tony Black echoed this sentiment, advocating for the commission's approval of the amendment.

"There was nothing illegal about this request. The school system has every right to do line-item transfers of funds that are already appropriated," Black said.

Expressed concerns about the commission's "micromanaging" of how the school system chooses to shift approved funds were met with notions of the body's responsibility to ask questions about the amendment.

Commissioner Carl Alexander noted that when the amendment was presented before the budget committee, the absence of a motion to second the amendment meant it was ultimately not approved. Commissioner Gary Deaton says the motion was tabled due to a lack of information.

The budget amendment motion was presented to approve the $100,000, resulting in eight yes votes, 11 no votes, and two passes. Though the motion failed, the budget committee and county commission will revisit the amendment in the new year.

"I assure you this is going to be taken up in the budget committee and will be handled," said Chairman Mike Taylor following the vote.

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Madison Co. commission denies shift of funds for school system