Jackson Mahomes, accused of sexual battery, released from jail after posting $100K bond

Jackson Mahomes, a social media influencer and younger brother to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was released from Johnson County jail Wednesday after posting a $100,000 bond on felony charges of sexual battery and misdemeanor assault.

During a brief court appearance, Mahomes, of Leawood, was ordered as part of the conditions for his pretrial release to not possess firearms, use alcohol or drugs or have any contact with the alleged victims.

He was also barred from speaking publicly about the criminal case.

Mahomes’ attorney, Brandan Davies of the law firm Roth Davies LLC, also would not comment on Wednesday, saying in an email that “the court has prohibited the defendant and lawyers from commenting on the matter.” He previously told The Star in March that his client had done nothing wrong after allegations against Mahomes surfaced publicly.

On Tuesday, Johnson County prosecutors charged the 22-year-old with three counts of sexual battery charges dated to Feb. 25. Prosecutors allege Mahomes touched the victim, who was identified by initials, without her consent with “the intent to arouse or satisfy” his or another’s sexual desires while the victim was overcome by force or fear.

The misdemeanor battery charge alleges Mahomes came into physical contact with another person in a “rude, insulting, or angry manner” on the same day.

After an arrest warrant was served by Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputies about 7 a.m. Wednesday. He was booked in the jail roughly 40 minutes later, according to an online booking report.

Police previously confirmed they were investigating a Feb. 25 incident involving Mahomes at an Overland Park restaurant near West 151st Street and Metcalf Avenue where Mahomes was accused of assaulting a waiter and the owner of the business.

Mahomes allegedly shoved a 19-year-old male waiter and forcibly kissed the 40-year-old female owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge at 6995 W. 151st St.

Aspen Vaughn, the restaurant owner, and the waiter both relayed their experiences with Mahomes in interviews with The Star in early March.

The waiter, who in previous conversations with The Star asked not to be named, said that night, Mahomes came into the restaurant with a group of about five friends.

Mahomes and his entourage went into the restaurant’s basement office, then wouldn’t let the waiter in when he tried to go inside to get his water bottle, he said. Mahomes then pushed him and told him to get out, the waiter alleged.

Vaughn previously provided surveillance video recordings to The Star that showed Mahomes grabbing her by the throat and kissing her at least twice. She said she had given the recordings to police as well.

Vaughn described Mahomes’ advances as unwelcome and shocking, adding that she thought he was intoxicated.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” she said.

The Star’s Mike Hendricks, Robert A. Cronkleton, Anna Spoerre and Katie Moore contributed to this report.