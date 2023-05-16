Jackson Mahomes allowed to contact 3 witnesses in sexual battery case in Johnson County

Jackson Mahomes will be allowed to contact three witnesses in his sexual battery case, but not a fourth he had asked to maintain contact with, a Johnson County judge ruled Tuesday.

Mahomes, who was in court Tuesday for a hearing on the bond modification, had asked the court to allow him to be able to contact the witnesses on the condition that he does not discuss the case with them.

During the hearing, Judge Thomas Sutherland asked each of the witnesses if they wanted to be contacted by Mahomes. After each responded yes, Sutherland told them that they are under a court order not to discuss the facts of the case and that if they do, they could be held in contempt of court.

Assistant District Attorney Meghan Ahsens objected to the fourth witness being allowed because of a former close relationship she had with the victim of the alleged sexual battery.

Mahomes’ attorney, Brandan Davies with the law firm of Roth Davies LLC, argued to allow Mahomes to have contact.

Sutherland, however, ruled in favor of the prosecutors and denied Mahomes’ motion to have contact with the one witness.

A preliminary hearing was set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 31, which prosecutors expect will take a half day.

Mahomes turned 23 on Monday, according to court documents. He is currently out on a $100,000 bond. As one of the conditions of his bond, he was not to have contact with the alleged victims and witnesses.

Mahomes, a social media influencer on TikTok and Instagram, has been charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a misdemeanor count of battery.

On Feb. 25, Mahomes, the younger brother to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, allegedly shoved a 19-year-old waiter and then forcibly kissed the 40-year-old owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge at 6996 W. 151st St. in Overland Park.

In interviews with The Star in early March, Aspen Vaughn, the restaurant owner, and the waiter both relayed their experiences with Mahomes. Vaughn provided surveillance video recordings to The Star that allegedly showed Mahomes grabbing her by the throat and kissing her. She also gave the recordings to police.

Story continues

Document provides new details

That night, Mahomes came into the restaurant with a group of about five friends, per the waiter, who in previous conversations with The Star asked not to be named. Mahomes and his entourage went into the restaurant’s basement office.

A redacted copy of the affidavit released Monday provided new details on what allegedly occurred after that.

The waiter told police he had gone to the office to retrieve his water bottle. When he tried to enter the office, he said Mahomes allegedly pushed his chest and told him not to come in. The waiter told Mahomes he worked there and needed to get into the office, but said Mahomes allegedly pushed him again and told him to get out, according to affidavit.

A witnesses in the office with Mahomes allegedly told police Mahomes extended his arm towards the victim, but she couldn’t remember if he touched him. Another witnesses with Mahomes told police no physical contact was made, according to the affidavit.

A restaurant employee outside the office witnessed Mahomes push the waiter, according to the affidavit.

Mahomes later attempted to apologize. He also allegedly told the waiter that he should not have to tell him twice to leave a room and that if he’s in a room in the restaurant, it’s off limits.

While investigating the alleged battery, police talked to the restaurant’s owner, who told police that Mahomes had been to the restaurant before and that they had problems with him and had to kick him out, according to the affidavit.

She told police that Mahomes told her he needed to speak to her in the office and once inside, Mahomes closed the door.

Jackson Mahomes waits to leave the courtroom following a bond motion hearing in Johnson County District Court on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in Olathe, Kan.

He then allegedly grabbed her by the throat, forced her head back and kissed her, putting his tongue in her mouth, according to affidavit. She told police she did not consent and pushed him away.

About 30 seconds later, he allegedly grabbed and kissed her again, according to the affidavit. She said she still hadn’t consented. Seconds later, he grabbed her and forcibly kissed her a third time. He then told her not to tell anyone.

After he left the office, she told two nearby servers what had happened and showed them her neck, which had fresh signs of injury, according to the affidavit.

At one point, Mahomes was back in the office attempting to explain “what he could do for her business,” according to the affidavit, which noted that Mahomes has a large social media following.

Mahomes and his friends were told to leave. He was angry, but eventually left, according to the affidavit.

The Star’s Mike Hendricks contributed to this story.