Jackson Mahomes appears in Johnson County District Court on sexual battery charges

Jackson Mahomes appeared in court Wednesday afternoon after he was charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of misdemeanor battery in an alleged assault of an Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter in February.

Charges were filed Tuesday in Johnson County District Court and a warrant was issued for 22-year-old Mahomes, of Leawood, court records show.

The social media influencer and brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was arrested Wednesday morning.

He was being held on a $100,000 bond.

Mahomes’ brief appearance, which was streamed on Zoom, lasted about a minute and his next court date was set for May 11.

The three sexual battery charges each allege that Jackson Mahomes touched the victim, who was identified by initials, without her consent with “the intent to arouse or satisfy” his or another’s sexual desires while the victim was overcome by force or fear, according to court documents.

The battery charge alleges that Mahomes came into physical contact with another victim in a “rude, insulting, or angry manner.”

As condition of his bond, he is not to use alcohol or firearms. He is also not to use illegal drugs or controlled substances, and must submit to testing when directed. He is also not allowed to contact victims or go to their homes or place of employment.

He also cannot comment publicly about the case or the alleged victim or her business.

Felony charges filed against Jackson Mahomes by The Kansas City Star on Scribd

Police previously confirmed they were investigating a Feb. 25 incident involving Mahomes at an Overland Park restaurant near West 151st Street and Metcalf Avenue where Mahomes was accused of assaulting a waiter and the owner of the business.

In separate incidents, Mahomes allegedly shoved a 19-year-old male waiter more than once and then forcibly kissed the 40-year-old female owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge, 6995 W. 151st St.

Police said they were reviewing the establishment’s surveillance video recordings from that night as part of their investigation, restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn previously told The Star.

Story continues

An attorney for Mahomes previously contended that he did nothing wrong. The Star was not immediately able to reach the attorney Wednesday morning.

“Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter,” Brandan Davies, Mahomes’ attorney, said in a statement in early March.

Vaughn and the waiter both relayed their experiences with Mahomes in interviews with The Star in early March.

The waiter, who in previous conversations with The Star asked not to be named, said that night, Mahomes came into the restaurant with a group of about five friends.

Mahomes and his entourage went into the restaurant’s basement office, then wouldn’t let the waiter in when he tried to go inside to get his water bottle, he said. Mahomes then pushed him and told him to get out, the waiter alleged.

Shortly after, Vaughn said Mahomes asked to speak with her privately about the shoving incident. Once in her office, Mahomes allegedly grabbed Vaughn’s neck with enough force that it left a faint bruise that was evident in a photograph she later provided The Star.

Vaughn also provided The Star with a video that she said showed Mahomes grabbing her by the throat and kissing her at least twice in her office a little after 10 p.m.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” she said, calling the advances unwelcome and shocking, adding that she thought he was intoxicated.

The Star’s Mike Hendricks contributed.