Jackson Mahomes arrested on aggravated sexual battery charge

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested Wednesday, jail records show. The 22-year-old social media influencer is facing three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery, according to The Associated Press.

Mahomes was booked into Johnson County Detention Center just before 8 a.m. local time, according to online records posted by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office. He is being held on $100,000 bond and arraignment is set for Wednesday afternoon.

Jackson Mahomes, 22, was arrested on an aggravated sexual battery charge Wednesday. / Credit: Johnson County Sheriff's Office

The arrest comes months after Mahomes allegedly assaulted a restaurant owner and shoved a waiter at a Kansas City bar on February 25.

Restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn told the Kansas City Star that Mahomes repeatedly pushed a 19-year-old waiter at her venue, Aspens Restaurant and Bar Lounge in Overland Park. According to Vaughn, he asked to speak privately about the incident in her office before he began allegedly attacking the 40-year-old. Surveillance video of the incident that circulated online appeared to show Mahomes grabbing Vaughn by the neck and forcibly kissing her twice. She told the outlet that she was left with a bruise on her neck.

Mahomes's lawyer refuted the allegations in March in a statement to CBS News.

"Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter."

Mahomes has previously received criticism for his antics as a spectator during his brother's games. He upset fans in 2021 when he danced on the late Sean Taylor's memorial logo at FedEx Field. He later apologized for the incident. Mahomes was also caught on video pouring water on Baltimore Ravens fans, who were apparently heckling him.

