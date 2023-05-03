Jackson Mahomes arrested, booked into Johnson County jail on sexual battery warrant

Jackson Mahomes was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant for aggravated sexual battery and booked into the Johnson County jail, records show.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mahomes about 7 a.m. and booked him into the jail at 7:42 a.m., according to the booking report. He was being held on a $100,000 bond.

The case listed in the booking report was not yet available from the Johnson County District Court. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Police previously confirmed they were investigating a Feb. 25 incident involving Mahomes at an Overland Park restaurant near 151st and Metcalf where Mahomes was accused of assaulting a waiter and the owner of the business.

In separate incidents, Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, allegedly shoved a 19-year-old male waiter more than once and then forcibly kissed the 40-year-old female owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge, 6995 W. 151st St.

Police said they were reviewing the establishment’s surveillance video recordings from that night as part of their investigation, restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn previously told The Star.

An attorney for Mahomes previously contended that he did nothing wrong. The Star was not able to reach the attorney Wednesday morning.

“Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter,” Brandan Davies, Mahomes’ attorney, said in a statement in early March.

Vaughn and the waiter both relayed their experiences with Mahomes in interviews with The Star in early March.

Vaughn also provided The Star with a video that she said showed Mahomes grabbing her by the throat and kissing her at least twice in her office a little after 10 p.m.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” she said, calling the advances unwelcome and shocking, adding that she thought he was intoxicated.