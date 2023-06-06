Jackson Mahomes’ attorney allowed to file documents under seal in sexual battery case

A Johnson County judge will allow the attorney for Jackson Mahomes to file certain documents under seal, according to the judge’s order issued on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old Mahomes, a social media influencer on TikTok and Instagram, has been charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a misdemeanor count of battery.

Brandan Davies, a lawyer with Roth Davies LLC, last week filed a motion on behalf of Mahomes asking for an order allowing him to file a motion and affidavit under seal.

The motion referenced a Kansas law that pertains to the admissibility of evidence or testimony concerning the victim’s previous sexual conduct with any person including the defendant.

Under the law, such evidence or testimony is not admissible unless a motion is made stating the nature of the evidence and its relevancy and it is accompanied by an affidavit offering proof. A judge then holds a hearing in private on the motion and issues a ruling.

The charges stem from an incident in February. Mahomes, the younger brother to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, allegedly shoved a 19-year-old waiter and then forcibly kissed the 40-year-old owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge at 6996 W. 151st St. in Overland Park.

In interviews with The Star in early March, Aspen Vaughn, the restaurant owner, and the waiter both relayed their experiences with Mahomes. Surveillance video recordings provided by Vaughn to The Star allegedly showed Mahomes grabbing her by the throat and kissing her. She also gave the recordings to police.

The Johnson County District Attorney charged Mahomes in early May. He is currently out on $100,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing in the case has been set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 31.