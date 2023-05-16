Jackson Mahomes back in court on sexual battery charges as cops release documents

Jackson Mahomes returned to a Kansas courtroom on Tuesday in connection with his sexual battery case, one day after police released additional documents in the investigation.

Mahomes, the 23-year-old social media influencer and brother of two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes, is accused of forcibly kissing a restaurant owner and shoving an employee in February.

As a condition of his $100,000 bond, Mahomes was barred from contacting four witnesses in the case. He asked to change that on Tuesday, and the judge granted his request for three of those four people, the Kansas City Star reported. Mahomes was denied permission to contact the fourth witness, believed to be the former step-daughter of the restaurant owner.

Mahomes and a group of friends visited Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, according to police. The establishment’s owner, Aspen Vaughn, said she encountered Mahomes in her office downstairs.

According to police documents released Monday, Vaughn said Mahomes grabbed her by the throat, forced her head back and kissed her three different times, local Fox affiliate WDAF reported.

Security camera footage published by TMZ earlier this month appears to show exactly that.

A 19-year-old restaurant employee also said Mahomes shoved him when the employee attempted to enter a restricted area in the restaurant while Mahomes, a customer, was already inside, according to the police affidavit.

Mahomes and his group were eventually kicked out of the restaurant, the affidavit said. Vaughn and other employees told police it was not the first time Mahomes and company were tossed from the establishment.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 31.