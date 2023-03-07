Jackson Mahomes gets slapped, with hands around woman’s neck for kiss, in TikTok videos

A July 2020 video on Jackson Mahomes’ TikTok account shows a fellow social media content creator slapping him across the face after he grabbed her bare waist as they filmed a dance together.

“@ashleynewman lowkey slapped me rlly hard,” Mahomes wrote on the video.

Both laughed. But Ashley Newman, who was wearing a cropped top, reached up and smacked him a second time after Mahomes leaned down and kissed her on top of her head.

“Don’t touch her like that,” one TikTok user commented at the time.

In another video from October 2022, Mahomes is standing next to a young blonde in what appears to be a dark bar. She lifts up his shirt as he gazes into the camera, then Mahomes wraps his hands around her neck and holds on to her as he bends down to kiss her.

“Love of my life … @hopeseaton,” he wrote, punctuating it with a red heart emoji

Police are investigating allegations against the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stemming from two recent incidents at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge, 6995 W. 151st St in Overland Park.

Owner Aspen Vaughn, 40, provided a video to The Star last week that shows Jackson Mahomes grabbing her by the throat and kissing her at least twice in her office shortly after 10 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Mahomes is 6 foot 6. Vaughn is 5 foot 4.

“He forcibly kissed me out of nowhere,” Vaughn said.

Mahomes, 25, is also accused of allegedly shoving a 19-year-old male waiter more than once that night.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” an attorney for Mahomes, Brandan Davies, said in a statement to The Star, which first reported the allegations.

“Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

Mahomes is a prolific user of social media with 1.1 million TikTok followers, 260,000 on Instagram and nearly 25,000 on YouTube.

Chiefs fans have seen him on the sidelines at Arrowhead Stadium before games, filming videos and taking selfies.

He has earned more critics than fans for what many people consider bad behavior, pouring water on Baltimore fans when the Chiefs lost to the Ravens in 2021.

Newman, who has 2.6 million TikTok followers, is one of several creators Mahomes has collaborated with over the last three years. He’s also teamed up with Alexis Cuban, daughter of billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban, according to Rolling Stone.

Newman has appeared with Mahomes in at least two dozen TikTok videos.

“This aged poorly,” one TikTok user wrote on the video Monday.

The Star’s Mike Hendricks contributed to this report.