Jackson Mahomes ordered to appear in person next week in Johnson County court

A judge ordered Jackson Mahomes to appear in person in Johnson County District Court next week for a bond hearing to decide whether he can contact several witnesses in his sexual battery case.

Mahomes, who appeared in court via video conference Thursday morning, is seeking to have the judge modify his bond to allow him to contact four witnesses he knows. Mahomes sat silently as his attorney, Brandan Davies of the law firm Roth Davies LLC, spoke on his behalf during the hearing.

Assistant District Attorney Megan Ahsens said she didn’t expect the bond modification hearing to take more than 15 minutes. She said prosecutors need to hear from the witnesses that they want Mahomes to be able to contact them.

Johnson County District Judge Thomas M. Sutherland set the bond modification hearing for 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, and said the witnesses could appear via video conference if they didn’t want to appear in person.

Mahomes, a 22-year-old social media influencer and younger brother to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was charged last week with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a misdemeanor count of battery.

Mahomes is currently out on a $100,000 bond. One condition of his bond is for him not to have contact with the alleged victims and witnesses. He is asking the court to allow him to contact four of the witnesses on the condition that he doesn’t discuss the case with any of them.

Prohibiting Mahomes from “communicating with these witnesses serves no purpose other than to further isolate” him while the case is pending, according to the motion.

Mahomes had provided the identities of those witnesses and encouraged law enforcement to contact them, according to the motion.

The charges stem from a Feb. 25 incident where Mahomes shoved a 19-year-old waiter and forcibly kissed the 40-year-old female owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge at 6995 W. 151st St. in Overland Park.

Aspen Vaughn, the restaurant owner, and the waiter both relayed their experiences with Mahomes in interviews with The Star in early March. Vaughn previously provided surveillance video recordings to The Star that showed Mahomes grabbing her by the throat and kissing her at least twice. She said she had given the recordings to police as well.