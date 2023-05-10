Jackson Mahomes seeks to modify bond to allow him to contact several witnesses he knows

Jackson Mahomes has asked a Johnson County judge to modify his bond in his sexual battery case to allow him to contact several witnesses he knows, according to a court filing.

Mahomes, who was charged with three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery and a misdemeanor count of battery last week in Johnson County District Court, is currently out on a $100,000 bond.

As one of the conditions of his bond, Mahomes was to not to have contact with the alleged victims and witnesses.

The 22-year-old social media influencer and younger brother to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is seeking to be able to contact four people listed as witnesses in the case on the condition that he does not discuss the case with any of them.

Prohibiting Mahomes from “communicating with these witnesses serves no purpose other than to further isolate” him while the case is pending, according to the motion.

It would also stymie cooperation between defendants and law enforcement in the future, the motion further contends.

Mahomes provided the identities of those witnesses to law enforcement and they were contacted at the encouragement of the defense, according to the motion.

The charges stem from a Feb. 25 incident where Mahomes allegedly shoved a 19-year-old waiter and forcibly kissed the 40-year-old female owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge at 6995 W. 151st St. in Overland Park.

Aspen Vaughn, the restaurant owner, and the waiter both relayed their experiences with Mahomes in interviews with The Star in early March.

The waiter, who in previous conversations with The Star asked not to be named, said that night, Mahomes came into the restaurant with a group of about five friends.

Mahomes and his entourage went into the restaurant’s basement office, then wouldn’t let the waiter in when he tried to go inside to get his water bottle, he said. Mahomes then pushed him and told him to get out, the waiter alleged.

Vaughn previously provided surveillance video recordings to The Star that showed Mahomes grabbing her by the throat and kissing her at least twice. She said she had given the recordings to police as well.

Mahomes’ attorney, Brandan Davies of the law firm Roth Davies LLC, said he could not comment on the case per a court order.

Mahomes’ next court date is 9 a.m. Thursday, where he was ordered to appear by Zoom.

The Star’s Mike Hendricks provided information for this story.