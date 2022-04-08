A Jackson man, who pleaded guilty to possession of heroin in late February in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court was sentenced to 178 days jail with credit for 178 days served on Monday.

Jeremy Lynn Dane, 45, was given an opportunity to complete a drug court program in Jackson County in a separate case up there, Hillsdale County Prosecutor Neal Brady said.

Dane previously informed Hillsdale County Circuit Judge Sara S. Lisznyai that he was not a heroin user but that he had taken a bag of drugs from a girl who overdosed at a party he attended in 2021.

A friend of the girl used Narcan to resuscitate her, Dane said, but he kept the drugs and put it in a truck he was driving which is where police found it during a traffic stop in Litchfield Township in July 2021.

Charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of ammunition by a felon, driving without insurance and driving while license suspended were all dismissed Monday pursuant to a plea bargain in place. .

Brady added the bag of drugs found by police in July 2021 tested positive for heroin and fentanyl.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Jackson man who admitted to possessing heroin sentenced to time served