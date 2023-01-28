Jackson man arrested in burglary at Windsor business

Jan. 27—Police have arrested a Jackson man in a burglary at a local business in Windsor.

Michael Yates Brown, 44, of Jackson, was arrested and charged Jan. 26 with one county of malicious injury, one count of second degree burglary and petit or simple larceny, according to jail records.

Brown was already in police custody on three counts of a parole violation, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence, according to jail records.

On Jan. 16, police found a forced opening toward the back of a business on the 4460 block of Charleston Highway , according to a media release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Police discovered damage to the store and to an ATM, as well as theft of lottery tickets and cigarettes, the release said.

Police identified Brown from video footage from the business, the report said.

With a search warrant, police discovered stolen items in a camper on Camash Circle in Jackson, the report said.

Brown is an inmate at the Aiken County detention center. He has a $22,000 bond.