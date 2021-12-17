Jackson man arrested, charged with murder in connection to fatal June shooting, police say

Jackson police have made a second arrest in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman in June 2021, police say.

Jackson police spokesperson Sam Brown said Christen Edley was arrested Thursday after committing a misdemeanor involving shooting within the city. He is charged with murder in connection to Kaylin Banyard's death.

This is the second arrest made in connection to Banyard's death. Police previously arrested, Terrance Young, 18, in early July after he surrendered himself to police, a Tweet by Jackson Police Department officials stated.

Young was charged with murder and drive-by shooting. Hinds County Circuit Court documents from August indicate he was denied bail while awaiting a grand jury hearing.

In June, Jackson officers were called to investigate a shooting at 3155 Terry Road sometime after 11 p.m. after Banyard was shot by her boyfriend's brother. Police said Kaylin Banyard was shot after a fight with her ex-boyfriend about her phone.

