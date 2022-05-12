Jackson man charged with kidnapping woman, dousing her in gasoline

May 12—A Jackson man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a kidnapping incident and attempted arson on Goodman Road.

Stephen Christopher Wright, 51, is charged with kidnapping, arson, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, reckless driving, careless or negligent driving, two counts of driving under suspension, two counts of uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, possession of marijuana, two counts of failure to register a vehicle and operating a vehicle in an unsafe mechanical condition.

Around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, 21 deputies with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office responded to the 300 block of Goodman Road in Jackson in reference to an assault.

When deputies arrived, the victim was "distraught and covered in gasoline," according to an incident report obtained from the sheriff's office.

The victim told police the suspect was in her home when she arrived and a verbal argument ensued. The suspect left the home and returned with a gas can and poured it on her and inside the living room, according to the report.

The suspect "threaten[ed] to kill her and burn the house down" before assaulting the victim multiple times, according to police.

A witness who was doing yard work entered the house to help the victim and the suspect fled the scene, according to the report.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office Bloodhound Tracking Team was called in and the suspect was later arrested and booked into the Aiken County detention center.

Prior criminal record

Wright has a criminal record, according to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division records.

In 1988, Wright was charged with simple assault and battery and disturbing schools.

In December 2021, Wright was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension, an uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, reckless driving, operating a vehicle that is not registered, possession of marijuana and vehicular tire violation.

He was issued a $5,000 surety bond for those charges on Dec. 7, 2021.

In January 2022, Wright was charged with operating an unregistered vehicle, driving under suspension and violation of a city ordinance.