Jackson man, Coast 15-year-old arrested in relation to killing of Gulfport man

Authorities have arrested two suspects, one of them 15 years old, in relation to a June 27 homicide.

Erick Tyrie Hunt, 25, of Jackson, was arrested and charged with one count first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery, Gulfport police said in a press release.

Authorities also arrested Eric Jamorian Chopin, 15, of Moss Point, on one count of armed robbery.

The arrests stem from an incident on June 27 when police responded to the area of C Avenue and 32nd street, where they found Anthony Lavern Otis suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Hunt, Chopin and Otis were involved in an altercation that escalated when Hunt and Chopin pulled out guns.

Hunt would then fatally shoot Otis, police said.

Hunt and Chopin are being transported to the Harrison County jail and being held on bonds of $1,500,000 and $250,000 respectively.

Those with information relating to this crime should call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.