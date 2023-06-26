Jackson man faces child cruelty charges

Jun. 26—A Jackson man is facing child cruelty charges after his family said he attacked two children over an argument about a dog.

Wes Mullins, 45, was arrested June 25 and charged with two counts of cruelty to children, according to jail records.

On Dec. 17, 2022, an officer with the Jackson Police Department responded to a Green Street residence in reference to a disturbance and assault, according to an incident report from the Jackson Police Department.

Two children and their mother told police that, while the mother was at the store, the man began yelling about the family's coonhound escaping the house and running loose, the report said.

According to their account, Mullins dragged one of the children, struck them in the face and pulled them by their hair, the report said.

The other child tried to intervene, according to the report, and Mullins injured their big toe.

The mother told police she got a phone call about the attack while at the store, the report said.

She confronted the man, who told her he was going to notify police, the report said. He then left without calling police.

Mullins was booked Sunday at the Aiken County detention center.

Mullins currently has a $2,175 bond.