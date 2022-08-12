Jackson man gets jail after admitting heroin, gun charges

TOMS RIVER - A Jackson resident has been sentenced to five years for drug possession and distribution; five years for weapon offense charges; and three years for resisting arrest last year after pleading guilty to all charges, according to a press release from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Cory Winston, 31, admitted he was in possession of between one-half and five ounces of heroin with intent to distribute. He also pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a weapon, making him ineligible for parole for 42 months. He was sentenced Friday by state Superior Court Judge Rochelle Gizinski.

The sentences will be served concurrently, so he will serve a maximum of five years.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office conducted an investigation in February and March of 2021 and discovered that Winston was distributing drugs in Ocean County, the press release said.

Detectives executed a search warrant on March 10, 2021, at a storage unit in Brick that was used by Winston. After finding him at the facility while executing the warrant, they attempted to detain Winston and he became combative, requiring three detectives to take him into custody, the Prosecutor’s Office said in the statement.

Following the incident, detectives seized approximately 3,000 doses of heroin and 200 grams of eutylone, along with varying amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

An extended capacity magazine and two handguns were also seized.

