Jackson man pleads guilty to eluding, assault in confrontations with Lakewood police

TOMS RIVER−A 21-year-old Jackson man, charged in a string of confrontations with Lakewood police in October which resulted in a detective opening fire on the SUV he was driving, has admitted to the crimes.

Kevin Valverde-Cruz pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and eluding law enforcement Wednesday before Ocean County Superior Court Judge Linda G. Baxter.

Prosecutors will seek a five-year state prison term for each charge at sentencing, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said in a statement. The sentences are to run concurrently.

On Oct. 18, Lakewood police detectives spotted a white Jeep Grand Cherokee speeding through town. The detectives attempted a motor vehicle stop, but the driver did not pull over, the prosecutor's office said. The pursuit was broken off on the Garden State Parkway over public safety concerns.

Later that evening, the Jeep was located on the shoulder of the westbound lane of Central Avenue in Lakewood. Detectives approached the SUV and made contact with the driver, but he threw the vehicle into reverse and hit their police vehicle, the prosecutor's office said.

The driver nearly ran over the detectives as he fled, and one of the detectives fired a single round at the side of the vehicle, according to the prosecutor’s office.

On Oct. 22, a Lakewood police officer saw the same Jeep on Third Street and Clifton Avenue in the township and attempted another stop. The driver failed to stop and sped toward Madison Avenue. The officer did not pursue the vehicle, the prosecutor's office said.

An investigation by the Major Crime Unit of the prosecutor’s office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Investigations Unit and Lakewood detectives found that Valverde-Cruz was behind the wheel of the Jeep in all the encounters with police, the prosecutor's office said.

The Jeep was found at Valverde-Cruz's home in Jackson when he was arrested. The Narcotics Strike Force of the prosecutor’s office, as well as Jackson and Howell police departments, participated in the investigation.

