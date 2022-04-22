Jackson man pleads guilty to heroin, weapons and resisting arrest charges in Ocean County

TOMS RIVER - A 31-year-old man from Jackson has pleaded guilty to illegal drug and weapons charges, as well as for resisting arrest last year, announced Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

When Cory Winston is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1 before state Superior Court Judge Rochelle Gizinski, the Prosecutor’s Office said it plans to seek a state prison term of five years.

An investigation by the prosecutor’s Narcotics Strike Force and Stafford Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit in early 2021 determined that Winston was distributing heroin in Ocean County, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

On March 10, 2021, a search warrant was executed at a storage unit in Brick that Winston was using. Winston himself was at the scene when detectives arrived. As they tried to detain him, he became combative and forcefully resisted, the statement said.

“It ultimately took the combined efforts of three detectives to take Winston into custody,” the statement said.

Shortly after, detectives seized about 3,000 individual doses of heroin; 200 grams of Eutylone, which is used for its psychoactive, stimulant effects; and various quantities of cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl.

Detectives also seized two handguns and an extended capacity magazine, all according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Winston was taken to the Ocean County Jail in Toms River, where he has remained for the past year.

On Wednesday, Winston admitted in court before Gizinski to the charges of possession of more than one-half ounce but less than five ounces of heroin with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a weapon and resisting arrest, all according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Assistant Prosecutor Stephen Burke supervised the case on behalf of the state of New Jersey.

In addition to the Stafford and Brick police departments, the Absecon Police Department in Atlantic County also assisted in the investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

