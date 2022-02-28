A Jackson man, charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin stemming from a 2021 traffic stop, pleaded guilty to possession of heroin Monday morning in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

Jeremy Lynn Dane, 45, appeared in the circuit court via video teleconference from the Jackson County Jail for the arraignment hearing.

Dane informed Hillsdale County Circuit Judge Sara S. Lisznyai on Monday he was not a heroin user but that he had taken a bag of drugs from a girl who overdosed at a party he attended.

A friend of the girl's used Narcan to resuscitate her, Dane said, but he kept the drugs and put it in a truck he was driving which is where police found it during a traffic stop in Litchfield Township in July 2021.

Hillsdale County Prosecutor Neal Brady agreed to dismiss the possession with intent to deliver heroin charge in exchange for Dane's plea and charges of possession of ammunition by a felon, driving without insurance and driving while license suspended.

Brady said the bag of drugs found by police in July 2021 tested positive for heroin and fentanyl.

Following his plea, Dane asked Lisznyai for a bond reduction so that he could be released prior to his sentencing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 4 so that he could help his family deal with some issues.

Brady countered that Dane has multiple previous drug-related felony convictions on his record including a methamphetamine possession case which has led to his jail time in Jackson County.

Lisznyai denied Dane's bond reduction request and left bond as set.

Dane faces up to four years in prison at the time of his sentencing.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Jackson man pleads guilty to heroin possession