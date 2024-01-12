Jackson mayor announces plan for freezing temperatures, emergency shelters

Mayor Scott Conger discusses the city's emergency shelter plan for the upcoming freezing weather during a press conference on January 11, 2024 in Jackson, Tenn.

As temperatures are expected to drop near and below zero, the city of Jackson is preparing for the inclement weather with an emergency shelter plan.

In a release on Thursday, the National Weather Service warned of temperatures across the Mid-South region potentially remaining below freezing for 72 hours or longer, beginning on Monday.

During a press conference on Thursday morning, Mayor Scott Conger shared the strategy for combatting the cold and ensuring the safety of the city's unhoused population.

More: 'Peace of mind and stress off my heart': How Jackson is addressing homelessness in winter

More: Local organizations helping homeless find shelter in cold temperatures

Beginning on Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. and through Jan. 17 last 9 a.m., those seeking aid from the inclement weather can do so at the following locations:

Emergency shelter for men will be at the Carl Perkins Civic Center and will be closed to the public during this time. Room in the Inn will also be held at the Civic Center.

Emergency shelter for women and children will be provided at the First United Methodist Church Mission Center at 200 South Church St. in downtown.

Community members pose for a photo as they commemorate the Men's Homeless Shelter groundbreaking in Jackson Tenn. on Wednesday, Apr. 19, 2023.

More: First homeless shelter for men breaks ground in Jackson

Service animals will be allowed with those who seek shelter at these locations. Additionally, the Jackson Police Department will transport individuals to the shelters if requested or encountered, according to a city press release.

"I think that what we've worked on in creating a plan going forward is how we can provide security, how we can provide those people to volunteer and be trained. Some of our officers that will be there and everyone will be there [at the shelters] at the time is crisis-trained as well," Conger said.

For those looking to donate, either materials or monetarily, can do so at the following locations:

Non-perishable food items at RIFA (133 Airways Blvd.)

Toiletries and clothing at either of the respective shelter locations (Civic Center or FUMC Mission Center)

Hope and Healing Foundation for monetary donations (Contact Vicki Lake).

Area Relief Ministries and Tennessee Homeless Solutions will commence outreach efforts at encampments, advising those who wish to be relocated to the emergency shelter facilities to be ready to be picked up at 3 p.m. on January 14.

Sarah Best is a reporter for The Jackson Sun. She can be reached at

This article originally appeared on Jackson Sun: Jackson mayor shares emergency shelter plan ahead of freezing weather