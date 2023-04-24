Jackson mayor: JXN Water employees will have options of where to work

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba speaks during a press conference Monday at Jackson City Hall

After a press release went out late last week from JXN Water that seemed to indicate some employees may lose their jobs, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba responded Monday at a press conference to explain.

The statement last week said, in part, "our goal is that (employees) have the opportunity to continue their work, receive adequate training, and access better resources throughout the rehabilitation process."

On Monday, Lumumba said the statement left people wondering if they were going to be left without jobs.

"No one to date has presented this to us," Lumumba said. "So, we are still quite curious as to how this got started."

Federally-appointed third party Jackson Water System Administrator Ted Henifin, hired to rehabilitate Jackson's long-troubled water and sewer system, was contacted to explain the email sent from Fahrenheit Creative Group late Friday afternoon. Henifin did not respond by deadline Monday.

It was announced on April 19 that JXN Water outsourced analysis and design of improvements to the water distribution system serving the residents of the Capital City to Jackson design and engineering company Stantec.

"Improving water service for Jackson customers is the first priority for JXN Water," the Friday email said. "To accomplish this very urgent task, outsourcing is necessary to overcome the very challenging working conditions that, over time, reduced the effectiveness of the many dedicated and hard-working employees."

Lumumba says that employees are upset at the notion they might lose their jobs, based on the e-mail and that Henifin could outsource their jobs.

"It is certainly (Henifin's) right to do that. They all now work for him and no longer work for the city of Jackson, after we executed the third-party manager arrangement," Lumumba said. "Even though I have not spoken in depth with (Henifin), it is my understanding that those employees have the option to work for the private contractor. I believe they will be paid a salary that is far greater than they ever made with the City of Jackson."

He went on to say that for those who do not choose to stay with the private contractor, the city will work with them to find them employment under the city umbrella. However, Lumumba did not guaranty that.

"We know that every employee within that division will not be in the same place they once were," he said. "Some have been there for 20 to 30 years and are looking forward to retirement and they are looking forward to staying within the public system to take advantage of the benefits packages. But we need to know who is making the decision to go before we can get involved."

The email from JXN Water said that it is working with local contractors to find placement opportunities for City employees whose functions will be outsourced in the near future, which includes the call center, water maintenance, meter reading and maintenance, and some of the billing and collection functions.

The current employees in these departments will have the opportunity to work for a well-resourced private contractor with strong wages and benefits. Others will be reassigned to other positions within the City to the greatest extent possible.

"Because the city is no longer running that service, those positions don't exist within the city," Lumumba said. "But we will work with those as best we can and where we can."

Lumumba also responded to the signing of a bill on Friday to expand the territory of a state-run police department inside Jackson. The law will create a temporary court within a Capitol Complex Improvement District inside a portion of Jackson. The court will have the same power as municipal courts, which handle misdemeanor cases, traffic violations and initial appearances for some criminal charges.

"I have called them racists and draconian," Lumumba said. "This is oppressive legislation and we look forward to our day in court."

He said that he is grateful for the NAACP, which filed a lawsuit Friday, saying that these are serious violations of the principle of self-government because they take control of the police and some courts out of the hands of residents.

"While the city certainly takes a look at our legal options," Lumumba said. "We are glad (the NAACP) is lifting up the voices of the people. This is stripping the rights of the people to select their leadership."

