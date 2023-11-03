Jackson middle school teacher released from Ocean County Jail with restrictions

TOMS RIVER - A Jackson schoolteacher accused of molesting a student during her senior year was ordered released from the Ocean County Jail Friday to await trial, but with restrictions that include no contact with the victim or her family, no unsupervised contact with minors and a bar from school property without written permission from the Jackson Board of Education.

Superior Court Judge Rochelle Gizinski, in ordering the release of Andrew J. Fantasia under weekly court monitoring, noted the 27-year-old middle school teacher's clean prior record.

Andrew Fantasia, a Jackson teacher accused of sex crimes, is shown via video link from the Ocean County Jail during his detention hearing before Superior Court Judge Rochelle Gizinski at the Ocean County Courthouse in Toms River Friday, November 3, 2023. Below him are Ocean County Assistant Prosecutor Victoria Veni and his defense attorney Edward Kownacki.

"In short, other than these charges, he has had no contact with the criminal justice system,'' Gizinski said of Fantasia.

"The court believes that he does not necessarily present a danger to the public and that there are, in fact, conditions which the court can impose, based upon all considerations, that meet the public safety concerns,'' she said.

Gizinski also barred Fantasia, of Beachwood, from using social media platforms and from leaving the country without written permission from a judge.

He must report to court staff once every other week by telephone and once every week in person while he awaits trial, the judge ordered.

Upon his arrest on Oct. 25, Fantasia was suspended from his $60,087 job as a mathematics teacher at Goetz Middle School in Jackson and barred from school property.

Fantasia also was an assistant track coach at Jackson Memorial High School and club advisor to the high school's mock trial team.

Ocean County Superior Court Judge Rochelle Gizinski presides over thhe detention hearing for Andrew Fantasia, a Jackson teacher accused of sex crimes, at the Ocean County Courthouse in Toms River Friday, November 3, 2023.

Gizinski told Fantasia he can only return to school property with written permission from the Jackson Board of Education and, if he needs to return to school to retrieve personal belongings, the school board may require him to go there with a police escort.

Fantasia is charged with two counts of child endangerment and one count each of official misconduct aggravated criminal sexual contact and sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was arrested after the accuser's father went to police and reported that his daughter told him Fantasia had an inappropriate relationship with her from February through June, during her senior year of high school.

Authorities allege Fantasia molested the girl on and off school property and also instructed her to send him nude photographs, which they later found on his phone.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Ocean County NJ: Jackson teacher released, awaits trial