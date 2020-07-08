Jackson City Council votes to remove namesake statue of former President Andrew Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. – The Jackson City Council on Tuesday voted to remove its namesake statue of Andrew Jackson from City Hall.

The council voted 5-1 to have the statue, which stands outside City Hall, taken down.

Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote, the sole Republican on the council, voted against the removal.

Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay said the council will have to determine the official steps to remove the historic landmark, which was erected in 1968 and dedicated in 1972.

It will likely be relocated to a museum, she said.

Taking the statue down was first broached among council members by Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Lindsay said, who conferred with the city's legal department on the possible removal.

However, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said his administration for the last two weeks had also been looking into what steps it could take to remove the statue. He said he would prefer a statue of Medgar Evers to take the place of Jackson.

The bronze statue of Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, currently stands in the brick and fountain plaza on the west side of City Hall.

The vote to remove it is the first step of a long process, said Ward 2 Councilman Melvin Priester.

"This is the first step. It's not coming down tomorrow or anything like that. We will need to do the appropriate research and take those steps to do it appropriately since it is a historic landmark," Priester said.

Jackson became a national hero for his role in the defeat of the British Army in the Battle of New Orleans in 1815. He was also a slave owner and co-owned a plantation in Coahoma County.

In 1830, Jackson signed the Indian Removal Act, which forcibly relocated most members of the Native American tribes in the South to Indian Territory. The relocation process dispossessed the Indians and resulted in widespread death and disease.

The mayor released a statement shortly after the council vote:

"While removing a statue does little to change our condition as oppressed people, we should not have to constantly encounter the likenesses of those who profited off of the blood, sweat, and despair of our ancestors or see them immortalized as honorable. When I took office, I found out the name Jackson means “God has shown favor.” So, we want to reclaim the name of our city for that meaning and divorce it from the legacy of a brutal owner of enslaved people who was instrumental in initiating the Trail of Tears against indigenous people. Black people have reclaimed and repurposed names given to our families by slave owners for centuries. This is no different."

Councilman Foote explained his vote Tuesday evening.

"I'm a big history buff. The whole idea of tearing down historical statues and monuments is generally a bad idea. We need to understand our history, not tear it down," Foote said.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson, Miss. City Council votes to remove statue of Andrew Jackson