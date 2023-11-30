Jackson, Miss. To Ensure No One Else Gets a Shady Pauper’s Grave Burial Like Dexter Wade
Though it’s common practice for police (or at least someone) to notify family when someone dies, Jackson, Miss. Police Department officers failed to do so promptly after the death and burial of Dexter Wade.
Now, the city announced a policy to make sure this doesn’t happen again.
That never happened...and the Wades aren’t the first family to go through this.
Read more from NBC News:
In another case, authorities failed to tell the family of Marrio Moore, 40, that he’d been killed in February. His relatives eventually found out about the death after reading an Oct. 9 local news article that revealed Jackson police had failed to notify the public about dozens of homicides this year. By then, Moore had also been buried in a pauper’s grave.
In both Dexter Wade and Marrio Moore’s deaths, the coroner’s office and the Jackson Police Department said they made efforts to contact next of kin, including via phone, but they didn’t reach anyone. In Wade’s case, Lumumba, Jackson’s mayor, has blamed a miscommunication.
What throws an even bigger wrench in the Jackson Police Department’s “we made a mistake” response to Wade’s death is the fact he was struck by an off-duty police officer’s vehicle and had identification on him at the time, according to family attorney Benjamin Crump.
Wouldn’t the cops have been able to notify his mother the very day he died? Chile...
