How to donate water and help residents affected by the crisis in Jackson, Miss.
More than 150,000 residents in Mississippi’s largest city don't have access to safe drinking water after pumps at the main water treatment facility in Jackson failed on Monday. Authorities said the flooding of the Pearl River, mixed with an , was to blame.
On Wednesday, President Biden declared a state of emergency for the capital city, and , “FEMA, EPA, and the Army Corps are coordinating with the state to get clean and safe water to families.”
Organizations and community members are teaming up to provide the residents of Jackson with much-needed relief.
Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition
The , led by the , is working with the City of Jackson to distribute bottled water daily. Those who are interested in getting water delivered can call the city’s information line at 311 or 601-960-1835.
The organization, which is , is in need of volunteers and can be reached at: .
The Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition in partnership with the City of Jackson will distribute bottled water daily.
To volunteer, please email rapidresponse@peoplesadvocacyinstitute.com
Donations can be submitted via the following link: https://t.co/YqbzntylRg pic.twitter.com/Useg8dgz7v
— City of Jackson Mississippi (@CityOfJxnMS) August 30, 2022
Operation Good
Nonprofit group is collecting and distributing water to households in need and can be reached at 601-874-4521. The organization is accepting donations through Cash App, under $Operationgoodms.
Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equity of Mississippi
In addition, the is asking for volunteers and financial support to provide water to Jackson residents. The organization is at 406 W. Fortification Street in Jackson, and is accepting monetary donations via Paypal and Venmo under the username @IAJEofMS, and on CashApp under the tag $IAJEofMS2021.
Cooperation Jackson
Cooperation Jackson is also working to support the residents of Jackson. The network is focused on providing water to residents in West Jackson, especially the elderly and homeless, as well as those with limited transportation. They are . You can also donate water by contacting the network at or call 601-355-7224.
We are in it for the long haul and will need your support for the days, weeks and potential months ahead. #Solidarity #MutualAid pic.twitter.com/d9ZOwti3jO
— Cooperation Jackson (@CooperationJXN) September 1, 2022
The , a student-run nonprofit corporation that offers medical, dental and psychiatric services to uninsured patients in the Jackson area, is hosting an event on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. local time to help local residents. The clinic plans to provide free clean drinking water and hygiene supplies. The organization is .
Along with local relief efforts, the was created to help people outside of Mississippi who want to help respond to disasters across the state. Established in 2020, the fund is .