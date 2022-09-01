How to donate water and help residents affected by the crisis in Jackson, Miss.

More than 150,000 residents in Mississippi’s largest city don't have access to safe drinking water after pumps at the main water treatment facility in Jackson failed on Monday. Authorities said the flooding of the Pearl River, mixed with an aging water system , was to blame.

On Wednesday, President Biden declared a state of emergency for the capital city, and tweeted that , “FEMA, EPA, and the Army Corps are coordinating with the state to get clean and safe water to families.”

Organizations and community members are teaming up to provide the residents of Jackson with much-needed relief.

Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition

Volunteers help to carry bottles of water at a water distribution site as the city of Jackson is to go without reliable drinking water indefinitely after pumps at the water treatment plant failed, leading to the emergency distribution of bottled water and tanker trucks for 180,000 people, in Jackson, Mississippi, U.S., August 31, 2022. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

The Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition , led by the People’s Advocacy Institute , is working with the City of Jackson to distribute bottled water daily. Those who are interested in getting water delivered can call the city’s information line at 311 or 601-960-1835.

The organization, which is accepting donations here , is in need of volunteers and can be reached at: rapidresponse@peoplesadvocacyinstitute.com .

Operation Good

Nonprofit group Operation Good is collecting and distributing water to households in need and can be reached at 601-874-4521. The organization is accepting donations through Cash App, under $Operationgoodms.

Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equity of Mississippi

In addition, the Immigrant Alliance for Justice and Equity of Mississippi is asking for volunteers and financial support to provide water to Jackson residents. The organization is accepting and distributing water donations at 406 W. Fortification Street in Jackson, and is accepting monetary donations via Paypal and Venmo under the username @IAJEofMS, and on CashApp under the tag $IAJEofMS2021.

Cooperation Jackson

Cooperation Jackson is also working to support the residents of Jackson. The network is focused on providing water to residents in West Jackson, especially the elderly and homeless, as well as those with limited transportation. They are accepting donations online . You can also donate water by contacting the network at cooperationjackson@gmail.com or call 601-355-7224.

We are in it for the long haul and will need your support for the days, weeks and potential months ahead. #Solidarity #MutualAid pic.twitter.com/d9ZOwti3jO — Cooperation Jackson (@CooperationJXN) September 1, 2022

The Jackson Free Clinic , a student-run nonprofit corporation that offers medical, dental and psychiatric services to uninsured patients in the Jackson area, is hosting an event on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. local time to help local residents. The clinic plans to provide free clean drinking water and hygiene supplies. The organization is asking for monetary and supply donations .