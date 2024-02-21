Jackson Police were investigating an incident on Forest Hill Drive on Wednesday afternoon.

Tommie Brown, the Public Information Officer for the Jackson Police Department, said more details are to come on what occurred at the location.

Shortly before 12:15 p.m., officials with the Jackson Public School District released a statement saying Forest Hill High School has been placed on a temporary lockdown as a precautionary measure. They said law enforcement officials are searching for a suspect.

"All students and staff are safe, and instruction is moving forward," the release states. "Parents have also been notified."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are made available.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS Police investigating incident near Forest Hill High School