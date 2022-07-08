Jackson murder suspect booked into Aiken detention center

Jul. 8—Adedoyin Babafemi Odutola has been brought back to Aiken County for the Nov. 14, 2021, murder of a Jackson man.

Odutola, 36, of McCormick, was booked into the Aiken County detention center on July 7 on charges of murder, kidnapping and first-degree burglary in connection to the death of Eldon Wayne Ledford, 61. He was arrested in Hephzibah, Georgia, on March 15, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Ledford's body was discovered after the Jackson Police Department responded to a home on the 100 block of 3rd Street for a well-being check after neighbors reported a "foul smell coming from the house" and hadn't "seen or heard anyone at the residence for a few weeks," according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Officers found the body of Ledford behind a door that was blocked by a couch. Ledford was "in a stage of decomposition and his hands and feet were bound," said Aiken County Coroner Darryl M. Ables.

His death was ruled a homicide due to blunt force injuries by the Aiken County Coroner's Office on Feb. 15.