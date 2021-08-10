Jackson murder suspects denied bail

Aug. 10—Two suspects charged in a fatal 2020 shooting in Jackson were denied bond Tuesday.

Daiquan Lamar Lee, 23, and Shikem Saiquan Wright, 22, are charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the death of Christina Cuteri.

On May 4, 2020, police found Cuteri deceased in driver seat of a vehicle.

Witnesses said three Black males fired shots at a car occupied by Cuteri and another victim after they arrived at 1629 Old Jackson Highway and then fled the scene.

During Tuesday's bond hearing, the state said that Lee had a violent past, citing a charge for animal cruelty after he supposedly shot a woman's dog in her front yard.

Judge Clifton Newman denied bond for both co-defendants.