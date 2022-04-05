How a Jackson nonprofit started helping those once incarcerated find jobs

Richard Boykin works 10-hour days loading pallets of Pepsi products into trucks.

Boykin was released from prison in June. He said having a job keeps him focused and is helping him rebuild his life.

"It's busy," the 33-year-old Crystal Springs resident said about his job, which he likes. "With slow work, time is slow, and everything is."

Boykin, who started working about a month ago, had help finding employment from Jackson-based Mississippi Prison Industries Corp., a nonprofit that started a program to help the formerly incarcerated find work and reenter society.

Donte Jones, left, regional coordinator for Hope Alliance, and Richard Boykin pose for a portrait at Mississippi Prison Industries Corp. in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Boykin, formerly incarcerated, recently started a job with the help of Hope Alliance, a collaboration between MPIC and the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

"We saw a need," said Donte Jones, a reentry coordinator at MPIC's office in Jackson. "There were guys getting work training on the inside and there needed to be follow up on the outside."

MPIC is at all state prisons except Marshall County Correctional Facility and provides jobs and other services like career counseling and life skills training, Jones said.

From beer to hand sanitizer: Some Mississippi companies innovate instead of shutting down

The nonprofit employs about 300 prisoners across the state who make items including prisoner clothing, office furniture and metal benches, he said. MPIC also provides reentry and job services to prisoners after they are released, Jones said.

Jones is building relationships with businesses to hire the formerly incarcerated. He said that starts with getting potential employers comfortable with the idea of hiring former prisoners because of the stigma attached to those with a criminal record. Jones also lets businesses know the workers are trained and have the skills they are looking for.

"We want to show that there's a source of untapped potential among the formerly incarcerated," he said.

Jones has been able to help formerly incarcerated people find work mainly with manufacturing businesses and warehouses, he said.

Building a work ethic while in prison

Boykin first served time in county jail on a grand larceny charge. In 2012, he was sentenced to nine years for grand larceny. He served about half of his time at various prisons before landing at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Story continues

Two years into his sentence, Boykin started working as a painter through MPIC. Using an industrial paint sprayer, he colored items other prisoners made, like metal benches and BBQ grills.

"Then it started falling together for me," Boykin said.

Richard Boykin talks about reentering society at Mississippi Prison Industries Corp. in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Boykin, who is formerly incarcerated, recently started a job with the help of Hope Alliance, a collaboration between MPIC and the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

He said the job motivated him and built the work ethic he continues to enjoy outside of prison.

When he first looked for a job after his incarceration, Boykin said he filled out job applications but got no responses.

With help from Donte Jones and MPIC, Boykin said he applied for the job loading pallets on trucks and received a call back a few hours later.

How can the formerly incarcerated help businesses with labor shortages?

Scott Peyton, a former parole officer, is the Mississippi and Louisiana state director for Right on Crime, a conservative group that focuses on criminal justice issues.

He said about 6,600 people are released from Mississippi prisons each year, and help businesses fill job openings. That's been even more the case during the pandemic's labor shortages.

More incarcerated people are expected to be released from prison early in light of a law Gov. Tate Reeves signed in April that extends parole eligibility for those people convicted of certain crimes, Peyton said.

A Thursday forum at Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson hosted by Right on Crime brought together employers that work with the formerly incarcerated and officials from corrections, employment and education to talk about second-chance hiring.

There are resources available for businesses that hire someone after they are released from prison, including a federal tax credit and employee insurance, Peyton said.

Hiring the formerly incarcerated isn't just a benefit to businesses, Peyton said. If a formerly incarcerated person has a job with a livable wage, that can reduce the chance of them returning to prison.

Lowering recidivism rates can also save tax payers money and help reduce crime, he said.

Donte Jones, regional coordinator for Hope Alliance, a collaboration between Mississippi Prison Industries Corp. and the Mississippi Department of Corrections, talks about how MPIC helps people reenter society through job and skills training at the nonprofit's headquarters in Jackson, Miss., Monday, Nov. 1, 2021.

Jones and Boykin hope employment opportunities made available to the formerly incarcerated during the pandemic can continue.

"I see the door continuing to stay open for individuals," Jones said. "Pointing them in the right direction, they perform well when given that opportunity."

Reporter Mina Corpuz can be reached by email at mcorpuz@gannett.com. You can follow her on Twitter @mlcorpuz.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: How Mississippi Prison Industries Inc. helps those once incarcerated find jobs