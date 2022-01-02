Jackson Parish man dead after officer-involved shooting on New Year's Day

Louisiana State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred New Year’s Day in Jackson Parish.

According to a news release the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at a residence on Jan. 1.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as Michael Dobbins, 63, of Chatham, broke into a vehicle and stole a weapon earlier that day. He later broke into the home in Chatham and assaulted one of the residents and threatened to kill another resident. Dobbins fled the scene before authorities arrived.

According to the news release, law enforcement later received calls in reference to Dobbins firing gunshots at a passing vehicle in the area of the burglaries.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers located Dobbins hiding behind abandoned vehicles on Barnett Street. During the authorities’ search, Dobbins pointed a weapon at deputies from the Jackson Parish Sheriff's Office.

The news release said sheriff’s deputies ordered verbal commands for Dobbins to drop the weapon, but he refused. The sheriff’s deputies fired numerous shots at Dobbins, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

LSP processed the scene for evidence and is the lead agency in the investigation.

The investigation is active and on-going, and will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office when the evidence is processed and the report is written.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: Jackson Parish man dead, police-involved shooting on New Years