Jackson Parks and Recreation to develop master plan, prioritize disability access

A2H Landscape Architect Jodi Bailey jots down suggestions from audience members on a white board during the JRPD Master Planning meeting inside the Jackson-Madison County Library in Jackson, Tenn., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

As the Jackson Recreation and Parks Department continues to formulate its new master plan for development and revitalization, residents were encouraged at public forums to "think big" about what they want to see in their city.

Every five years, the department must review and produce a master plan that outlines short-, mid-, and long-term goals for recreational facilities and city development.

Having a comprehensive master plan allows JRPD to apply for more grants, per a requirement by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). Moving forward, 2024 will be the first time the Jackson Recreation and Parks Department (JRPD) will enter into a ten-year plan with routine meetings every three years instead.

To aid in formulating the plan, a contract with engineering and architecture firm A2H was approved by the city council in November 2023.

As part of constructing the master plan, two public input forums were held on Feb. 8 and Feb. 15 with both A2H and JRPD representatives. Per the Americans with Disabilities Act, improving disability access across city facilities remains a top priority in developing the new plan for both A2H and JRPD.

Parks Operations Manager Christi David speaks during the JRPD Master Planning meeting inside the Jackson-Madison County Library in Jackson, Tenn., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

"We have capital funds that will be dedicated to ADA accessibility over the next five years, and we've already started on some of those projects, so the community will start seeing that access improve," said Park Operations Manager Christi David.

Conversations around updating playground equipment to have ADA-accessible components are also in the works.

T.R. White Superintendent Terry Smith shares his thoughts during the JRPD Master Planning meeting inside the Jackson-Madison County Library in Jackson, Tenn., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

"Play is important for everyone, and we want to ensure that everyone in our community has an opportunity to access those play points," David said.

A2H Landscape Architect Jodi Bailey says that public contributions to the vision of the community are necessary in determining the hierarchy of what needs to be done.

"It's very important and helps us decide what improvements should be prioritized as far as funding and timelines for future projects and also can affect the design of a park completely as far as what people want to see," Bailey said.

Audience members give their input on what the community needs during the JRPD Master Planning meeting inside the Jackson-Madison County Library in Jackson, Tenn., on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

In addition to the maintenance and upkeep of existing facilities, more recreational swimming pools, outdoor tennis courts and indoor sports facilities were among the common suggestions made by residents at the public forums.

While the completed master plan isn't due until April, residents who could not attend the public input meetings can still share their thoughts and dreams for the future of Jackson by filling out the survey on the City of Jackson website.

Here, the previous master plan can be reviewed, and the survey will remain open until the end of February.

