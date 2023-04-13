Who is Jackson Pinney, the suspect behind the California Capitol shooting threat?

The suspect behind the shooting threat that caused lawmakers to evacuate from the California state Capitol on Thursday is believed to be a 30-year-old man named Jackson Pinney, according to authorities.

Pinney, of Hayward, has also been identified as a suspect in a Wednesday night shooting spree in Citrus Heights and Roseville. As of Thursday afternoon, he had not been apprehended.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Citrus Heights Police Department received a call about a shooting at a business near Auburn Boulevard and Twin Oaks Avenue. That initial call was followed by reports of a second shooting nearby from someone inside a truck.

Citrus Heights Police found that the truck — a 2002 gold Ford F-150 — was registered to Pinney. His DMV photo also matched the description of the suspect, according to police. The vehicle has California license plate 6V04299. The California Highway Patrol identified another vehicle connected to Pinney, a 1996 white Acura Integra — California license plate 6FWU532.

Before officers located Pinney, he fled toward the city of Roseville where he allegedly continued firing rounds from his truck. Roseville Police received a call at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center on Douglas Boulevard regarding a suspect firing shots at a building as he was driving out of the parking lot. Throughout the shooting spree, no injuries or fatalities were reported, according to police.

Pinney made ‘credible threat’ on Capitol

Roseville and Citrus Heights Police say Pinney is related to the “credible threat” that caused California Highway Patrol to briefly call for an evacuation of the State Capitol on Thursday morning.

Roseville and Citrus Heights Police and the California Highway Patrol are working together to investigate the matter and locate Pinney.

Pinney has rap sheets in Alameda, Stanislaus counties

According to online court records, Pinney has a criminal record dating back nearly a decade in the Bay Area’s Alameda County.

He has been charged with an array of misdemeanors and felonies from 2010 through May 2022, though it’s unclear what those specific charges were.

In April 2021, he was arrested by the Ceres Police Department for causing a disturbance in two retail stores near Modesto. At the time, authorities said Pinney was living in Oakdale.

Pinney, who reportedly appeared to be on drugs at the time, got into a verbal altercation with employees of a Big 5 Sporting Goods, as well as a Togo’s sandwich shop. He was arrested for shoplifting and resisting arrest. While being booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center, deputies also discovered Pinney was in possession of suspected heroin.

The Bee’s Sam Stanton contributed to this story.