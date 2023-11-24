Jackson has plenty of outdoorsy areas. Here are our five to try after Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time for family gatherings, football and reflections on things to be grateful for.

Once the holiday fanfare is over, what's next?

The weather should be fairly mild in the days following Thanksgiving, so why not take in an outdoor activity with family or friends?

Here are five things you can do in the Jackson area to burn some calories out in the fresh air over the holiday weekend.

The Mississippi Children's Museum is located in Le Fleur's Bluff State Park.

Le Fleur's Bluff State Park is conveniently located off Interstate 55 in Jackson and offers a number of amenities from hiking trails to fishing to hands-on museums for nature lovers of any age.

Mayes Lake is a central focal point of the park as well as the trails that lead visitors down paths lined with native foliage.

The Children's Museum and the Natural History Museum at La Fleur's Bluff offer interactive learning opportunities.

For more information, visit mdwfp.com/parks-destinations/state-parks/lefleurs-bluff.

Mynelle Gardens, tucked away amid the hustle and bustle of the capital city, is a quiet place to enjoy the outdoors and take a break from the urban lifestyle without having to leave town. The extensive botanical gardens have grown over several decades, leading to it becoming a natural wildlife sanctuary.

The gardens span 7 acres and are wheelchair accessible.

For more information, visit visitjackson.com/directory/mynelle-gardens.

The Natchez Trace spans 440 miles from Natchez to Nashville and includes some beautiful scenery, historic markers and walking trails in the Jackson area.

The Cypress Swamp near Canton offers a close-up view of Mississippi's cypress trees, one of the few trees that can survive with its roots under water. Not far from the cypress swamp is the picturesque River Bend area. Northeast of Jackson are the Boyd Mounds that offer an insight to Choctaw history over time.

For more information, visit natcheztracetravel.com/natchez-trace-mississippi/canton-jackson-ms.

What once used to be a German POW camp, Buddy Butts Park is now home to Jackson's soccer fields, but there are plenty of other activities like golf, disc golf and more than eight miles of hiking and mountain bike trails.

For more information, visit visitjackson.com/directory/buddy-butts-park.

Laurence Madeline, curator of the exhibit Picasso Landscapes: Out of Bounds, poses for a photo at the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson, Miss., on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. The exhibit will be on display from Nov. 11, 2023, through Mar. 3, 2024.

If outdoor adventures aren't quite what you're looking for, try a walk between museums in downtown Jackson from the Mississippi Museum of Art to the Two Mississippi Museums and enjoy the many examples of public art along the way.

The Museum of Art currently is showing an exhibit of landscapes by Pablo Picasso. The Civil Rights Museum has an exhibit that focuses on post-emancipation civil rights, "Mississippi's Freedom Struggle: 1865–1910." "The Soul of the State" at the Mississippi History Museum explores the state's rich history in the arts, from its writers to its artists to its musicians and more.

For more information about the Mississippi Museum of Art, visit msmuseumart.org. For information about the Two Mississippi Museums, visit 2mm.mdah.ms.gov.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Five things to do outdoors in Jackson