Jackson police arrest 16-year-old wanted in connection to fatal shooting. What we know

Jackson police arrested a 16-year-old Jordan Long in connection to the death of one person and the injuring of another person during a Feb. 8 shooting, according to a press release.

Long faces charges of capital murder and aggravated assault in connection to the shooting that claimed the life of 20-year-old Jadamian Marquez Nichols in the 100 block of Covington Park Drive.

Police said Nichols was fatally shot once and died at the scene.

Another victim was also shot and transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

A Jackson police car is shown in this file photo.

JPD begins investigating this shooting: 1 killed, another injured in overnight shooting

The news release states that the Jackson Police Department is working to identify additional suspects. More arrests are expected in this case.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: JPD MS arrest 16-year-old wanted in shooting and killing one person