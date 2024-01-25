Jackson police arrest suspect in connection to shooting death at a gas station

Jackson Police Department have arrested a suspect in connection to a 47-year-old male who was fatally shot at a gas station Wednesday.

The department released a statement saying the ACTION Unit apprehended Corneil Hughes on Woodrow Wilson Boulevard.

Hughes faces a charge of murder in connection to a Wednesday morning murder.

Approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jackson police said they received a phone call about a deceased person at a Texaco in the 4400 block of Medgar Evers Blvd.

Jackson MS murders increase to six: UPDATE: Suspects identified in connection to 2 homicides reported Wednesday morning

According to Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade, surveillance footage shows the male got into a "verbal and possible physical" altercation with another man inside the store. Wade said it is believed that both parties were customers not employees.

The 47-year-old male succumbed to a single gunshot wound, police said.

The identity of the victim will not be released until the next of kin has been notified of his death, Wade said.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS police arrest suspect in fatal shooting Wednesday