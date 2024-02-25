Jackson police arrest two teenagers wanted in connection to fatal shooting. What we know

Jackson police arrested 18-year-old Amari White and 17-year-old Jarvis Harolson who are wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in early February.

According to a Saturday press release, both were charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.

The Clarion Ledger typically does not publish the names of minors, but because law enforcement agencies named the minors and considered them armed and dangerous, they were named as a public service.

On Feb. 9, Jackson police began investigating the fatal shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Covington Park Drive. The victim, 20-year-old Jadamian Marquez Nichols, was fatally shot once and died at the scene.

Another victim was also shot and transported to a local hospital.

On Feb. 14, Jackson police arrested 16-year-old Jordan Long as another suspect in this case. Long was also charged of capital murder and aggravated assault.

