Jackson Police Department launches Public Safety Fund to support community initiatives

Jackson Police Department Chief Thom Corley speaks to the media following the announcement of the department's newly launched Public Safety Fund on Nov. 21, 2023 at JPD Headquarters in Jackson, Tenn.

Jackson Police Department has launched a Public Safety Fund to help bolster community initiatives.

Chief Thom Corley said funding barriers pose a hindrance to the department's ability to amplify its community outreach and involvement, so the department is now accepting donations, he said during a community announcement of the safety fund last week.

With the newly launched Public Safety Fund, he explained that anyone can make a one-time or recurring donation of any amount to fund JPD community engagement initiatives.

Through a partnership with the Community Foundation of West Tennessee, the fund will allow for expanded community-based outreach opportunities that aim to support the safety of citizens and promote positive relationships between JPD and the community.

The department's safety fund launch comes ahead of "Giving Tuesday" on Nov. 28, a globally celebrated day that encourages what the organization describes as "radical generosity."

The department partners with agencies like the Boys and Girls Club and the Salvation Army and funds programs like summer camps through means of its community outreach budget.

"The majority of our budget, operationally, must be used for enforcement purposes so the line item of money that we can use for community things is smaller than that," Corley said. "What we'd like to do is support those types of projects through this fund."

As the department begins to formulate its budget for next year, the Public Safety Fund will be separate from the existing budgetary line item dedicated to community outreach.

"Things like youth violence are high priorities for us from an enforcement standpoint but we're trying to find out and get to the root reasons for that," Corley said. "The engagement part of that for us and our officers and engaging with those youth, it could be a sports program or anything else, we want to be able to have the ability to do that and right now it's difficult to do with our existing budget."

According to Corley, previous means of donating to JPD were placed in the City of Jackson's General Fund, while the launch of the Public Safety Fund will essentially omit the "middle man" and go directly to the department.

The use of these funds will be managed by a five-person board, none of whom work for the local government or police department. This is to ensure that citizens have full transparency and discretion as to how the funds will be funneled back into the community. Corley added that when board meetings commence, the public will be welcome to attend.

"If we find a project that we need to be involved in or want to be involved in, then we'll request funds from the [Public Safety] fund to support that project and the board will have to say yay or nay," he said. "It won't be something that we get to decide how to use the money."

For more information about the JPD's Public Safety Fund, visit the donation website here .

