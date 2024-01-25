Jackson police investigate death of infant pronounced dead at hospital

Jackson police are investigating an incident regarding an infant who died at a hospital, according to Sam Brown, public information officer at the Jackson Police Department.

Brown said at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 2300 block of Forest Avenue in reference to a deceased infant.

When officers arrived at the scene, they made contact with the mother. According to Brown, the mother said she took her child to the University of Mississippi Medical Center because the child was unresponsive.

The infant was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The mother was transported to the police department's headquarters for questioning, Brown said.

No additional details yet are available.

