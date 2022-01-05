Jackson police investigating after 14-year-old killed, 3 teens injured in shooting

A 14-year-old is dead and three other teens were injured while sitting in a car at Eagle Stop Inc. gas station in Jackson Tuesday evening, Jackson police said.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as Demarcus McGinnis. Police said he died at the scene.

Jackson Police Department officials said two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old were wounded during the shooting at about 7 p.m. at 3207 W. Capitol St., according to a news release from Jackson police spokesperson Sam Brown.

Police said the conditions of the other teens is unknown and investigators are still collecting information about suspects.

The shooting marks Jackson's second homicide since the beginning of the year, according to records kept by the Clarion Ledger.

The capital city recorded 155 homicides in 2021, the highest number in its history. The previous record of 130 was in 2020, according to Clarion Ledger records.

This isn't the first time a shooting has occurred at the gas station or in the area, according to an individual at the station on Wednesday morning. A sign posted on the gas station door warns guns and weapons are prohibited inside, but a bullet hole in glass separating the cash register from the rest of the store revealed some may ignore the policy. Outside, sunlight sneaked through another bullet hole in an awning over the gas pumps.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson police investigating shooting at gas station on Capitol Street