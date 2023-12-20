Jackson Police receive donation to help reinstate K-9 unit after nearly 30 years

JACKSON - A year after the mayor approved the rebuild of the K-9 unit and nearly 30 years after the last canine patrolled, Jackson Township Police are gearing up to bring the dogs back with the help of foundation donations.

The Remembering Brian Kanterman Foundation donated around $16,000 to the department Monday, which will go toward a police service dog and other supplies for the animal and handler, according to Jackson Township Police Chief Matthew Kunz. The department hopes to add two other dogs to the unit - one funded by a second donor and the other by the township - for a total of three dogs.

"This is tremendous," he said. "The whole process is pretty cumbersome and expensive, and the fact that a foundation would come forward and assist us in this process is very, very generous."

Members of the department after receiving a donation for their K-9 unit. From left to right: P.O. Phil Minissale, P.O. Matt Jamison, P.O. Nick Kokich, Toni Tedusco. Tina Kanterman, Stan Kanterman, Capt. Mary Nelson, Capt. George Vidalis, Chief Matthew D. Kunz

The Remembering Brian Kanterman Foundation was started in honor of Kanterman, who was a "lifelong dog lover" with his sights set on a promotion to K-9 officer position, according to the foundation's website. He died five years ago, at the age of 25, in the line of duty, leaving his dream position unfulfilled.

Kunz said purpose-built vehicles, kennels and equipment are all on order, and training for the dog is being arranged for next spring.

"Through a year of diligence, research and planning, we are now close to this goal," he said.

The last time the department had a K-9 unit was 1996, before the last dog retired because of their service age, Kunz said, and the program ended.

Kunz said there is "great value" in bringing this program back, as the department has been relying on other agencies for tasks like tracking missing people, drug investigations and preventive work to check for explosives at events.

"But now we should have the ability to do more of this not only by ourselves, but more timely," he said.

Right now, the department is preparing to select police dogs with the help of the foundation's donations, Kunz said. This will not only help them acquire one of the three dogs, but also care for it starting around March. The goal is to start training - both dog and handler - in April.

Three police officers have been selected for this program, including Phil Minissale, Matt Jamison and Nick Kokich, the chief said. Kokich will likely be the handler for the police K-9 acquired through the donation from the Kanterman Foundation.

