Jackson police searching for endangered teen who left home Friday

JACKSON TWP. — Police are searching for a missing teen who they say may be in danger.

The Jackson Township Police Department has issued an endangered missing child advisory for Sahara King, a 16-year-old township resident last seen leaving her residence in the 7800 block of Oakdale Street around 10 p.m. Friday.

She was wearing a black halter top, black shorts and high-top Converse sneakers and carrying a plaid purse. King has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes and is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall.

The teen was in an unknown vehicle and was possibly traveling to Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information should call 330-832-1553 or 911.

This article originally appeared on The Independent: Jackson Township police searching for missing endangered teen