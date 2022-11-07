Jackson Premium Outlets targeted by shoplifting ring that stole $60K in goods: cops

JACKSON - Police have identified and charged members of an out-of-state professional shoplifting ring that targeted stores in Jackson, according to officials.

Over the past two months, the Jackson Premium Outlets has been a hot spot for shoplifting rings, according to a press release from the Jackson Police Department. After identifying this problem, plainclothes officers were stationed at the shopping center to try to prevent further theft and catch the subjects, police said.

Through these efforts, the Jackson detective bureau was able to identify a professional shoplifting group out of Baltimore, the press release said. The group has reportedly been involved in numerous shoplifting acts across several states and has been responsible for stealing nearly $60,000 in merchandise from the Jackson Premium Outlets.

On Oct. 29, two officers were assigned to the shopping center, according to the press release, where the suspect vehicle was identified. The vehicle had four people in it at the time, and more officers responded to the scene to try to apprehend the suspects.

While leaving the Under Armour store, officers confronted the group, who tried to run away and physically resist the officer's efforts, the press release said. One of the women, while fleeing from officers, assaulted someone who was trying to help stop a suspect from getting away, police said.

All four suspects — Anthony Jones, D’Arnajai Raheem, Shontaz Wingate and Veronica Motes — were apprehended by officers and taken to the Ocean County Jail, police said. They were charged with organized retail theft enterprise shoplifting, shoplifting, obstruction and hindering apprehension.

Motes was also charged with robbery.

