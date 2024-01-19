Jackson Public Schools go to virtual learning on Friday amid latest water crisis

Jackson Public Schools announced it would remain virtual on Friday, citing water issues as a challenge.

"Over the past two days, we have encountered unexpected difficulties from the winter freeze that has affected the physical environment of our schools," a release stated. "Considering these challenges, our top priority has been the safety and well-being of our students and staff.

"Recognizing the impact on learning, we have made the decision to temporarily shift to virtual learning until we can resolve the issues with the lack of water pressure and heating to ensure a comfortable and conducive atmosphere for in-person classes. Many of our aged schools have boiler systems for heating that require a certain amount of water to operate."

For a complete list of schools impacted, click here: JPS Schools Facing Water and Heating Challenges.

Virtual instruction will begin at the following times for each division:

Elementary – 7:30 a.m.

Middle school – 8 a.m.

High school – 8:50 a.m.

"Schools will share virtual links with their respective students and families. Nutrition on the Go meals will be available for pickup at every active school site from Noon to 1:30 p.m. Families are encouraged to visit their nearest school for meal pickup," the release states.

Jackson State University also announced Thursday the campus pivoted to virtual work and classes at 1 p.m. Thursday and will continue into Friday due to city-wide water pressure issues that are impacting campus locations and operations.

In-person extended registration will continue through Saturday for JSU.

